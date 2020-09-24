1/1
Clara A. Renner
Clara A Renner - Age 85, of Grand Blanc, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at Addington Place. Clara’s family will be present to receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Martin Funeral, Cremation & Tribute Services in Grand Blanc. A private memorial service will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Clara's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Clara’s tribute page at martinfuneralhome.com. Clara was born in Detroit, on April 18, 1935, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley and Theresa (Hessling) Lemanski. Growing up in Minden City in the Thumb of Michigan, Clara graduated from Ubly High School with the Class of 1952. Clara was a sales clerk for CVS Pharmacy in Royal Oak for many years until her retirement in 2003. She had a love for golf and was club champion at Verona Hills Golf Course in Bad Axe in 1967. Clara was a football fan and spent her time watching the Detroit Lions, Michigan State Spartans, and U of M Wolverines. In her free time, Clara enjoyed reading, painting, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, bowling, and playing cards, especially Euchre and Canasta. Clara leaves to cherish her memory three sons: Terrance and wife, Cyndi Hill, Walter Hill and partner, William P. Ward, Eric and wife, Tamara Hill; one daughter: Vicki and husband, Tom Armold; 7 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter. Clara was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Marie Pionk; brother-in-law: Roman Pionk; grandson: Andrew J. Hill, birth mother: Josephine Guzenda; life-long friend: Clementine Szymanski. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Addington Place of Grand Blanc and Elara Caring hospice care. Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home or online at martinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
