Daily Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Clouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Clouse

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarence Clouse Obituary
Clouse, Clarence, age 88, a resident of Naperville, IL, former longtime resident of Ferndale, MI, passed away on April 30, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Residence in Naperville. A Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 18 at 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Chapel located within St. Patrick’s Residence 1400 Brookdale Rd. Naperville, IL 60563. A private inurnment will take place at a future date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Clarence’s memory, donations to St Patrick’s Residence would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. For more information, please call (630)355-0213. For full obituary, please visit
Published in Daily Tribune on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now