Connie D. Pinka (nee DiBernardo), May 29, 2020. Connie passed away, at the Shelby Township Health and Rehabilitation Centre, in Michigan. Connie was soft spoken, yet, a strong individual. Her smile was the mirror to her beautiful soul. Those who were close to her, respected her need for privacy. Nonetheless, her great fashion sense, was admired by many. Her curious nature was a gift. Her interests included research into health and metabolic studies. However, while visiting Canada, she did enjoy 'chip truck' fries. Her love of books was evident. One, only had to peer into her library, to see the many diverse topics. Connie was passionate about her family, her convictions, and her favourite past times. She enjoyed watching hockey and baseball. She was a Detroit fan! She loved to keep and study the stats, on all the players. That also held true, when she studied the program, at the track. She would challenge herself, to pick the winning horse, and those that followed to place and show. She would often not go to bet, but simply enjoy, these beautiful animals in motion, as they raced to the finish line, in grand fashion. She played a great game of tennis. Connie enjoyed the sport for many years, both as a player and spectator. She was also an avid scrabble player. She proved to be a worthy opponent, at any level. She volunteered at the Detroit Zoo's Butterfly exhibit. Needless to say she enjoyed their gracefulness, and beautiful colours...She was an elite member of Mensa. Connie branched out and opened an art gallery. There, she promoted local artists. It was, also, an opportunity to display, her sister, Jean Zelda's paintings. A venture, the two sisters enjoyed, together. Connie lived in Royal Oak, for many years. Her friends and neighbours held a special place in her heart. Connie is survived, by her cherished daughter, Janina Kimberly Pinka. She will be missed by her brother, Tony DiBernardo. Connie will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Connie is predeceased by her many siblings: Linda Hermakowski, Carmella Caporuscio, Jean Zelda, baby sister-Constance DiBernardo, Domenico DiBernardo, Joe DiBernardo, Mario DiBernardo, Vera Labrecque, and her parents, Juliette and Domenico DiBernardo. After cremation, Connie will return to Canada, to R.I.P., at a location, she had previously chosen. 'JUST WHEN THE CATERPILLAR THOUGHT THE WORLD WAS OVER, SHE BECAME A BUTTERFLY!' You are invited to share your treasured moments of Connie, with us , through the "ON-LINE GUESTBOOK" at Wujek-Calcaterra.com, Shelby Township. In lieu of flowers, donations by cheque, in Connie D. Pinka's memory can be made to: St. Anastasia Church / Stephen's Ministry, 4571 John R Rd., Troy, Mich. 48085-3559
Published in Daily Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.