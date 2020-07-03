Cynthia Diane Lawson, born August 31, 1961 passed away June 29, 2020 from lymphoma. She was originally from Royal Oak, then Ferndale, Mich. and leaves behind husband Donald Barber, mother Jane Lawson, stepmother Elizabeth Lawson, brothers Geoffrey Lawson, and Jared Tunison (formerly Jody Lawson), sister Julie Lawson, stepdaughter Kimberly Barber, and 2 step-grandchildren. Her father, Raymond Lawson preceded her in death. Cindy was a 1979 graduate of Kimball High School, and had a large circle of close friends. She worked as a legal secretary for many years. She was an advocate for shelter pets, enjoyed cooking, reading, and growing herbs and vegetables. She will be greatly missed. No services are planned at this time. Please share memories on Facebook/Forever Knights: In Memoriam



