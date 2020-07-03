1/
Cynthia Diane Lawson
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Diane Lawson, born August 31, 1961 passed away June 29, 2020 from lymphoma. She was originally from Royal Oak, then Ferndale, Mich. and leaves behind husband Donald Barber, mother Jane Lawson, stepmother Elizabeth Lawson, brothers Geoffrey Lawson, and Jared Tunison (formerly Jody Lawson), sister Julie Lawson, stepdaughter Kimberly Barber, and 2 step-grandchildren. Her father, Raymond Lawson preceded her in death. Cindy was a 1979 graduate of Kimball High School, and had a large circle of close friends. She worked as a legal secretary for many years. She was an advocate for shelter pets, enjoyed cooking, reading, and growing herbs and vegetables. She will be greatly missed. No services are planned at this time. Please share memories on Facebook/Forever Knights: In Memoriam

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Tribune from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oak
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 1, 2020
Rest in peace old friend.
Jeffery Hopper
Friend
July 1, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Cindy! Prayers for the entire family.
Michele Toma-Graham
June 30, 2020
So sorry to hear you left us so soon.
Thank you for the memories old friend.
xo

Toni Pappas
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved