IMMEL, DANIEL ROBERT Daniel Robert Immel 59 (1-16-60 ) of Royal Oak passed away peacefully Sunday October 20. He was an icon in the city of Royal Oak & loved by so many people of the community. Dan absolutely loved his city as well. Dan was preceded in death by his Father Richard, Mother Marjorie & brother Dicky. He is survived by brother Jon (Erin) Immel, sisters Lori (Scott) Patrick, Lisa (Mike) Fredrick, Jenny (Jeff) Dial, several nieces & nephews, 3 great nephews. He also had a wonderful caregiver & friend of 10 years Felicia Martin. Dan will be truly missed by so many people. There will be a memorial luncheon held at Centerline Majestic Lounge, 850 Horace Brown Dr Madison Heights 48071, Nov. 3, 12-3 p.m.
Published in Daily Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019