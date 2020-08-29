1/1
David Leroy Hamlin
David Leroy Hamlin, of Caro and formerly Royal Oak, died August 27, 2020 at age 97. Born to his parents Paul and Edna (maiden name: Will) Hamlin on March 30, 2020 in Ferndale. Survived by his loving children Ruth (Cameron) Steele of Caro and Mark (Brenda) Hamlin of Sterling Heights; and grandchildren Aaron (Zoe) Steele, Hannah Steele, Ryan Hamlin, Lauren Hamlin, and Kristen (fiancée Andrew Moore) Hamlin. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Harriett Hamlin; parents Paul and Edna Hamlin; and brothers Paul Hamlin and Eugene (Marion) Hamlin. Visitation will be held 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 N. Main Street, Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. www.GramerFuneralHome.com

Published in Daily Tribune from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
