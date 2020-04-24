|
David “Dave” Michael Fournier Sr., 96 of Traverse City, MI passed away April 19, 2020 at Troy Beaumont Hospital in Troy, MI. David was born on December 12, 1923 at home in Ferndale, MI to the late Daniel Joseph and Henrietta (Huffner) Fournier. He grew up in Ferndale, MI and attended school at St. James Catholic School. On July 31, 1948 he married Adele Ruth Wuolukka in Ferndale, MI at St. James Catholic Church. David honorably served our country in the United States Army as a technical sergeant and foot soldier. He landed on Utah Beach for the DDay Invasion. And also he was in the Battle of the Bulge. David earned the E.A.M.E Theater Ribbon with 3 Bronze Stars, American Theatre Ribbon, good conduct ribbon, sharp shooter, and the Purple Heart with Oakleaf Cluster Medals. He was severely wounded during action in France on July 22, 1944. David worked for 33 dedicated years as a splicing technician with Michigan Bell Telephone Company. David was a member of the VFW Cootie Commander of Post 2358, Knights of Columbus, and a lifetime member of the Disable American Veterans. He and Adele were members of our Lady LaSalette in Berkley, MI and Shrine of the Little Flower in Royal Oak and then moved to Traverse City and joined Immaculate Conception Church. David was a devoted husband and a loving father of 12 children. He was a handyman at home and would help his kids with school projects. In his spare time he loved to watch baseball, football, and fish. He had a great sense of humor and loved life. Fondly, David will be remembered as a devoted Patriot who loved our Country. Surviving David is his wife Adele of 71 devoted years; children, David (Mary) Fournier Jr., Diane Feeney, Martha (Mark) Martin, Daniel (Deborah) Fournier, Janette (Ron) Chalk, Richard (Barbara) Fournier, Evelyn (Joe) Borunda, Mary (Jim) Lonergan, Una (Kevin) Sheldon; 30 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; two sisters Gloria Rydecki and Henrietta Kowalski and many other loving family members and friends. David is preceded in death by his parents, children Donald Fournier, Michele Silvers, Elaine Ksiazek; son-in-laws Michael Feeney and Gary Ksiazek. The Rev. Fr. Anthony Citro of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will officiate the burial at the Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens in Traverse City, Mi on Monday April 27, 2020. The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home. Kindly share thoughts and memories with David’s family at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com .
Published in Daily Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020