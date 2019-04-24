|
|
Dominick John Vettraino, age 69 of Honor, Michigan passed away February 19, 2019 at Henry Ford Main, Detroit. He was born August 23, 1949 in Detroit and is the son of Dominick and Anne Vettraino. Dear Brother of Mary Anne (the late Alfred) Hippler. Uncle of Teresa (Neil) Peavley, Sandra (Kenneth) Elliott and Mary Kathleen Hippler. Great-Uncle of Taryn Lee Walker and Mary Sophia Hippler. Nephew of Connie (the late Gerald) Ross and Rose (the late Leon) Ricelli. Good Friend of Bill (Colleen) Price. Nick is also survived by many cousins and friends. Nick loved traveling and fishing. He was an outdoors man who loved taking care of his property. He adored his beloved cats and looking up his ancestry. He worked at Cranbrook Educational Community for many years. The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI at 11:00 am.
Published in Daily Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019