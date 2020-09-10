1/
Donald Dale Cress
Donald Dale Cress, a long-time resident of Royal Oak, MI, died peacefully at age 92 in his home on September 2, 2020, after a progressive weakness from Lewy-body Dementia. Don was born in Miami, FL, on 1/2/1928, but spent most of his youth in Riverside, IA, with his parents, Harold M Cress and Ethel Faye (Krebs) Cress and his two siblings, Hal and David. He enlisted in the army in 1946 and was stationed in Japan at the end of World War II. After an honorable discharge in 1948, he enrolled in the architectural engineering college at Iowa State University in Ames, IA, and earned a degree in Interior Design. After college, he moved to the Detroit area where he married Gail McGinnis. They had three children, Lori, Eric and Paul. He was a designer for many years at Jacobson’s department store and then continued his work in design through his own business, Cress Designs. He had an eye for detail and demonstrated that not only in the rooms he designed but also in his personal appearance and in his own home, sometimes making a piece of furniture himself if he needed a unique piece. He had several collections, but his collection of miniature chairs is most notable. Don was very active with the Guinness Bikers for many years and was honored by them in 2018 with a bench in Stony Creek Metro Park. Many of his biking friends came to celebrate with him. Don is survived by his three children, three grandchildren, Matthew, Sinclair and Max, and a sister-in-law, Clarene (David) Final services are private.

Published in Daily Tribune from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
