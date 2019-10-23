|
Heberer, Donald Robert, 85, of Clawson, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. He was born to Charles William and Minnette Heberer, on December 7, 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri. Don married Marla M. Muench on June 30, 1956 in Elm Grove, Wisconsin, and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage together. He was a teacher at Anderson Junior High School in Berkley for 42 years. Don is survived by his children Chris (Nancy), Tim (Sue), Sue (Tony) Saliga, Dan (Emilie), and Lynn; 10 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Marla. At Don’s request, there will be no visitation. “Spend the time with your family”.
Published in Daily Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019