Dorothy Gilbert Kreag-Olson, 106, was born on September 25, 1913 in Manhattan, KS to the late Glenn Arthur and Anna Elwell Gilbert. She and passed away December 4, 2019. In her early years living on the family farm near Moline MI. Dorothy developed work habits and character that defined her life. In Chicago she added, music, art, and tennis (at which she was very good). She earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Michigan State College in 1936. Dorothy taught school in Royal Oak from1936-8 and again in the 1950’s -70’s, for a total of 19 years, primarily kindergarten and 2nd grade. In 1938 she married Keith Kreag, who became the first Education Curator at the Detroit Zoo. In Royal Oak, they raised their 4 children, finding time for many trips and family gatherings as well as tennis, square dancing, bowling, bridge games, and gardening. Dorothy also taught Sunday school at Saint John’s Methodist Church. Dorothy spent active retirement years in Alanson, MI, Barefoot Bay, FL and Traverse City, MI. Those left to cherish her memory and legacy include her son John (Joanne) Kreag of Kewadin, son Glenn (Joanne Nesbitt) Kreag of Sebastian, FL, daughter Rebecca (Willa Fox) Kreag of Portland, OR, and daughter Marilyn (William) Holcomb of Broomfield, CO; grandchildren Anne, Keith, Jennifer, Andrew and Christopher; great grandchildren James, Ian, Ebbin, Nala and Tealya. The family will celebrate her life privately in a memorial service in the summer. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Little Traverse Conservancy in Harbor Springs. Please share your memories at:
Published in Daily Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019