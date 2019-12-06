Home

Dorothy Lucille (Dottie) Ballerini

Dorothy Lucille (Dottie) Ballerini Obituary
Dorothy Lucille Ballerini (Dottie), age 88. A longtime resident of Oak Park passed away on December, 3 2019. Dorothy was born on March, 10 1931. Daughter of William Smith and Hattie Farr. Dorothy is survived by her three loving children, Anthony (Pauline) Ballerini, Susan (Ronald) Sizeland, Sally (Dale) Roche. she is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren Dorothy is preceded in death by her beloved husband Anthony (Tony) Ballerini of 50 Years and children, Nancy Malott, Michael Ballerini. Services are private.
Published in Daily Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
