Douglas Wayne Hovey, March 8, 1949 – December 31, 2019. Douglas died December 31, 2019, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, from complications following heart arrhythmia. Doug was born in Detroit, Michigan. He was a member of two state championship cross country teams at Royal Oak Kimball High School. Douglas won the 1970 national championship for Frisbee accuracy, held in Calumet, Michigan. He served honorably in the Army, including a tour in Germany. Douglas also attended Michigan Technology University. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Virginia, and his first wife, Christine. He is survived by his second wife Connie, his siblings, Lawrence (Maxine), of Longview, Texas, Roger (Leslie), of Sherwood, Oregon, and Victoria Pecora (Lawrence), of Royal Oak, Michigan. He is also survived by his six nieces and nephews, Andy, David, Brooke, Aubrey, Alan and Amy, and three great nieces and nephews, Sophia, Zuma, and Heike. Douglas will be interred at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.
Published in Daily Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020