Elaine Louise Meyer, of Clawson, died October 28, 2019 at age 85. She was born to parents Martin and Frieda (Schimmelfenning) Bakhaus on May 30, 1934 in Wyandotte. Elaine later taught physical education in Royal Oak public schools for 30 years. Survived by her children Wendy (Walter) Rose, Alan (Suzanne) Meyer, and Vanessa (David) Sykes; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and her sister Margaret Brink. Predeceased by her husband John Meyer; her parents; and her brother Charles Bakhaus. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Starr Presbyterian Church, 1717 W. 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48073.
Published in Daily Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019