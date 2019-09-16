|
|
O’Connor, Elizabeth A., 84 of Holland, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Lakeside Vista. Elizabeth was born in Royal Oak Michigan to John and Leona Ayris and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Royal Oak. She moved with her family to the Ontonagon and quickly developed a deep love for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Following her husband, the family moved to Holland in 1968 and shortly after, she began her career working at Grand Valley Radiology. She was a dedicated longtime member of the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling, reading, watching the Tigers, and especially her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be deeply missed. Elizabeth is survived by her sons, Kevin (Sandy), Brian; grandchildren, Alden Dow, Taylor Dow, Padriac O’Connor, Colin O’Connor, Megan Deters, Mariah McFarland, Shannon O’Connor, Kyle O’Connor, Lindsey Nelson; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Colleen Dow; sons, Brendan O’Connor, Sean O’Connor, and granddaughter Erin O’Connor. Visitation for Elizabeth will be Wednesday, September 18 from 5-8pm at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 W 32nd St. Holland. A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, September 19 at 10 am at Saint Francis de Sales Parish, 171 W 13th St. in Holland with Father Kyle Kilpatrick presiding. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Kindred Hospice, 625 Kenmoor Ave SE #115, Grand Rapids, MI 49546. Elizabeth’s entire family is very grateful and we give our deepest thanks to all who cared for her over the years. We give special thanks for all the loving, caring staff at Kindred Hospice. Your support and care for all of us provide such deep comfort as we continue this difficult journey. We couldn’t have gotten through this without each and every one of you. For more information, please visit
Published in Daily Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019