Elizabeth J. Saunders
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth J. Saunders, age 88, passed away on May 28, 2020. Born to William and Elizabeth Uebelacker on January 09, 1932; beloved wife of the late Robert; cherished love of Norman Johnson; loving mother to William (Pauline) Saunders, Barbara (Brian) Byars, and Robert (Vicki) Saunders; dear grandmother of Christopher, Elisabeth (Mike) Phou, Sarah (Brian) Lawson, Shannon, and Brandon; and a great-grandmother to Ella and Quinn. Elizabeth is also survived by many other loving family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Tribune from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved