Elizabeth J. Saunders, age 88, passed away on May 28, 2020. Born to William and Elizabeth Uebelacker on January 09, 1932; beloved wife of the late Robert; cherished love of Norman Johnson; loving mother to William (Pauline) Saunders, Barbara (Brian) Byars, and Robert (Vicki) Saunders; dear grandmother of Christopher, Elisabeth (Mike) Phou, Sarah (Brian) Lawson, Shannon, and Brandon; and a great-grandmother to Ella and Quinn. Elizabeth is also survived by many other loving family and friends.
Published in Daily Tribune from May 30 to May 31, 2020.