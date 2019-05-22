|
|
Vostinar, Elizabeth, Of Kalamazoo, Age 93, formerly of Royal Oak, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She was born on July 23, 1925 in Detroit, the daughter of Emil and Elizabeth Vostinar and has lived in the Detroit area for her entire life where she was a big fan of both the Detroit Pistons and Tigers. She was a graduate of Wayne State and spent many years singing in local choirs. Members of her family include 5 children: John (Ann) Willis of Massachusetts, Myra (Steven Stankewicz) Willis of Kalamazoo, Paul (Lima) Willis of St. Thomas, USVI, Mark Willis of California, Raymond (April) Willis of Ferndale. Other members of her family include her 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Gregory and 7 siblings. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will be held at a later date. Please visit Elizabeth’s personal web page at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com, where you can archive a favorite memory or photo and sign her online guestbook. Memorial donations may be made to a . Arrangements by Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Dr., Kalamazoo, (269) 375-2900.
Published in Daily Tribune on May 26, 2019