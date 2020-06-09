Eloise "Dusty" Peace, age 78, passed away on April 8, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1942 in Pikeville, KY to Edgar and Mabel Maynard. A longtime resident of Hazel Park, she was employed at Stanley Door Company as an inspector. Dusty got her nickname because of the color of her hair. She loved to sew, cook and go camping. Her travels took her to favorite places like the Grand Canyon, Key West and the Great Smokey Mountains. Her favorite time was spent being with her family! A caring and thoughtful person, Dusty was the type that always put everyone else first. She married the love of her life, Jerry Peace on July 15, 1960 in Detroit. Loving mother of Kelly Ray (Susan) Peace and Jerry Lee (Susan) Peace. Proud grandmother of Kelly (Crystal) Peace, Jr., Kristy (Chris) Ratliffe, Ryan Peace and Megan Peace. Great grandmother to Isabelle, Carson and Melissa. Dear sister of Glenn Maynard, Sandra (Clifford) Peace, Bonnie (Gary) Suits, Jackie Walden, Eddie (Toni) Maynard, Donna (Jimmy) Hughes and the late Ronnie (the late Edna) Maynard. Share your memories at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Daily Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.