Evelyn Julia Keller, age 90 of Birmingham, passed away peacefully September 18, 2019. She was born September 19, 1928 in Detroit to Caroline and Gerard Keller. She was a proud graduate of Marygrove College, and had a successful career as an advertising executive at Simon Michelson Zieve Ad Agency in Troy, MI. She was an avid reader who loved a variety of books and the Bible. Evelyn also enjoyed volunteering at The Bargain Counter in Berkley, MI. She was a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Oak Park. Most of all, she was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She treasured all the love and support she received from her church, family and friends. May she find peace in heaven. Evelyn is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Urra; nephews Richard and Robert Keller and niece Karen Tuohey (Keller) and husband Timothy Tuohey. She is preceded in death by her parents, Caroline and Gerard; sister, Marian Rybicki and brother-in-law Eugene Rybicki, brothers, Ernest Keller, Edward Keller and sister-in-law, Elsie Keller (Hobbs), and niece Kathleen Keller. Evelyn’s life will be celebrated at a mass at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Oak Park, Saturday, September 28 at 10 a.m. Private cremation has been entrusted to Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at a family ceremony. Memorial contributions suggested to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Oak Park, MI
Published in Daily Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019