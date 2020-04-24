|
Florence A. Neumann of Traverse City and Beaver Island, MI passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16,2020. She was five weeks shy of her 98th birthday. The daughter of Sidney and Alberta Light, Florence was born May 21, 1922 and grew up in Royal Oak. From a young age, she took on leadership roles in a wide range of school clubs, and started an all-female band in high school. Florence was the first in her family to attend college. While attending the University of Michigan, she joined the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, and in her sophomore year she was in the first class of women to enter U of M’s School of Business. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Edward Neumann, on October 30, 1943, in Sikeson, Missouri. After Paul’s service in WWII ended, they moved to Grand Rapids where Florence completed her Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree, and balanced rearing three children with continuing community service. Florence was active in Cub Scouts, Campfire Girls (District Director), PTO, Altrusa and Butterworth Hospital Guild. She was a 64 year plus member of P.E.O., chapter AT (Grand Rapids, MI) and also its oldest member. During her career, she was Director of Volunteers at Kent Community Hospital where she was instrumental in creating volunteerism at the Hospital. A service award for volunteers was created in her name when she retired after 10 years of service. Florence was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Beaver Island, and Grace Episcopal Church in Traverse City, MI, and Director of Spiritual Gifts at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Cascade, MI. Florence loved being with her family and friends. She was an optimist and enjoyed playing bridge and golf through her 90s. Surviving her are three children and their spouses, Paul Neumann, Jr (Nancy), Janet Eshenroder (Randy,) and Marilynn Pecott (Jim), ten grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Her family and friends celebrate her rich, full life, lived with love and service to others. We will all miss her deeply. A private burial will take place in Marlette, MI with Reverend Sarah Parks officiating. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to: St. James Episcopal Church Beaver Island, MI. Grace Episcopal Church, Traverse City, MI. Beaver Island Rural Health Center. You may share an online condolence with the family at www.marshfuneral.com. Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 2675 Main St., Marlette, MI 48453
Published in Daily Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020