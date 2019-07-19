|
|
Florence P. Seibert, age 96, of Berkley, passed away July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Loving mother of James (Susan) Seibert, Mark Seibert, Elaine (John) Davis, Kathryn (Ron) Schroeder, Patricia (Barry) Cowan, and Sallie (Wendell Conner) Seibert. Grandmother of six and great-grandmother of six. Funeral Mass Monday, July 22, 10:00 a.m. (in state 9:30) at St. Mary Catholic Church, 730 S. Lafayette Ave., Royal Oak. Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Royal Oak. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in Daily Tribune on July 21, 2019