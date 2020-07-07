1/
George D. Bentley, age 80, of Royal Oak, died July 2, 2020. He was born August 3, 1939 in Royal Oak to the late Earl and Thelma Bentley. Surviving are his wife, Shirley (Rankin); children, Kenny of Royal Oak, Johnnie (Judith) of Royal Oak and Ron of Madison Heights; grandchildren, Jonathan, Stephanie and Kati; great-grandchildren, Mason, Aubrey, Kenadie, Kayleigh, Conner and Weston. He was preceded in death by his son Donnie in 2000 and by his siblings, Jack, Robert, James, Jean and Jane. Private services have been held. Memorials suggested to Residential Hospice, 5440 Corporate Drive, Suite 400, Troy, MI, 48098.

Published in Daily Tribune from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
