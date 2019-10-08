|
|
MOREY, George W., 73 of Fenton, formerly of Ferndale passed away September 29, 2019. Services will be 1 pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Home, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd., Fenton with visitation from 11 am until 1 pm. George retired the Ferndale Fire Department 35 years of service. Surviving: wife Charlotte; daughters, Charlotte Morey, Andrea Morey, Carlie(Josh) Broyles and Abigail (Troy) Tomasky. Grandchildren, Charlotte Hatfield, Victoria Hatfield, Olivia Taffs, Sarah Taffs , Madeline Broyles and Brodie Broyles; brothers, Mike (Diana) Morey of AZ, Tom (Nancy) Morey of Auburn Hills, and Kirk (Cathy) Morey of FL. Preceded by his parents and sister Linda Stenback.
Published in Daily Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019