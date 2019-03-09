Daily Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald McCormick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald McCormick Obituary
McCormick, Gerald Edward, age 55, of Royal Oak, passed away March 7, 2019. Loving son of Geraldine and the late Arthur. Dear brother of Patrick (Allison), Vincent (Bruce), James (Carolyn), Julia Rogers, Robert (Loretta), and the late Kathleen Kilbourn and Colleen Lewinski. Gerald is also survived by his loving companion Chen Ning Young, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 2-8 pm with a 7 pm scripture service at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. In state Tuesday 9:30 am until the time of Mass 10 am at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Royal Oak. Memorials to the or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are appreciated. Share your memories at
Published in Daily Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now