McCormick, Gerald Edward, age 55, of Royal Oak, passed away March 7, 2019. Loving son of Geraldine and the late Arthur. Dear brother of Patrick (Allison), Vincent (Bruce), James (Carolyn), Julia Rogers, Robert (Loretta), and the late Kathleen Kilbourn and Colleen Lewinski. Gerald is also survived by his loving companion Chen Ning Young, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 2-8 pm with a 7 pm scripture service at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. In state Tuesday 9:30 am until the time of Mass 10 am at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Royal Oak. Memorials to the or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are appreciated. Share your memories at
Published in Daily Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019