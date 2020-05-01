Gino Albert Berti, of Royal Oak, passed away April 28, 2020 at age 95. Born to his parents Silvio and Mary Berti on March 10, 1925 in Cleveland, OH. Gino was a longtime member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson, MI. He also enjoyed 63 years of marriage to his wife Donna, who preceded him in death in 2015. Survived by his loving children, Thomas Berti (Betty), Karen Morency (Jim), Patricia Williams (Kim), Anthony Berti (Brenda), Janet Barrett (Steve), John Berti (Florence), James Berti (Kelly), Joseph Berti (Michele), and David Berti (Dora); 21 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his brothers, Art (June d.2005), Louie (Joan d.1977) (Deborah), and Richard (Monica). Private burial will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI on May 7. A celebration of Gino’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Habitat for Humanity of Michigan, 618 S. Creyts Rd., Lansing, MI 48719. Memories can be posted to the online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store