McEwen, Gordon Turnbull. Born in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada in 1923, came to Berkley in 1925. Survived by daughter, Carolyn Kay Minthorn; son, Douglas Keith McEwen; 5 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his loving wife, of 68 years, Bernadine June (Cornell) McEwen; son, Donald Gordon McEwen III; grandson, Donald Gordon McEwen IV; and granddaughter, Cary Ann Minthorn. Retired after 30 years with Chevrolet Engineering, Warren, MI, as a pattern maker and an instructor of GMI students. Gordon was, awarded his U.S.A. citizenship from service as an Army Air Corp Cryptographer during WWII, a Lifetime member of the Berkley American Legion Post #374, and the Berkley VFW Post #9222. He was proud to be an American. The family will receive friends Wednesday 10 AM until the time of the service 11 AM at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley (2 blocks west of Woodward). Interment in American Legion “Field of Honor” Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley. Share your memories at
Published in Daily Tribune on June 26, 2019