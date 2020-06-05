Gregory Bowles Matteson
Gregory Bowles Matteson of Royal Oak, born August 19, 1942, entered into eternity on May 17, 2020. Greg spent his career as a loan specialist at Michigan National Bank and developed many special relationships through his work. Those close to Greg know how devoted he was to those he loved. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Joyce Matteson of Troy and his wife of 29 years, Sybil Vincent. Greg loved the outdoors, especially the Huron National Forest and his cottage on a lake. He was an avid fan of jazz music, spending years of his adult life playing his trumpet in a band. A memorial service will be held in the pavilion of Foote Site Park in Oscoda, Michigan on the banks of the Au Sable River at 11:00 am on June 27. For information call Jeff at 248-495-0728 or jamthsss@hotmail.com.

