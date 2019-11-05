Home

Heather Jean (Mitchell) Boegler

Heather Jean (Mitchell) Boegler Obituary
Heather Jean Boegler (nee Mitchell), 55, beloved wife of Jonathan Boegler, passed away on October 25, 2019 in Portland OR. Mother of Gregory Mitchell, stepmother of Brad (Stephanie) and Bethany Boegler, sister of Judy Hartman, Charles (Susan), John (Gerri), Thomas (Judy) and Jacqueline Mitchell, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Linda, and her parents, Charles and Louise Mitchell of Royal Oak. Heather was a 1982 graduate of Royal Oak Kimball. She was employed by Northwest Senior and Disability Services in Warrenton OR. A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints, 1041 W Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843 on November 16, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in Daily Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
