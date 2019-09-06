|
|
Irene D. Tracy, age 95, of Brutus, MI and formerly of Royal Oak passed away Monday September 2, 2019 at The Brook Retirement Community in Cheboygan. She was born July 10, 1924 in Detroit, the daughter of Paul and Bernice (Smiekowski) Kalinski. On October 12, 1957 in Oak Park, Irene married Keith Tracy who preceded her in death in February of 1981. Irene had worked as an Executive Secretary for Chrysler Mopar Parts Division in Detroit and later Kelly Services in Troy and retired in 2000. She was a member of the Eastern Star in Royal Oak and a founding member of the Burt Lake Preservation Association. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, knitting and ceramics. Survivors include her daughter, Patricia “Pat” (Bill) Craig of Brutus and two grandchildren, Jessica Lynne Craig of Clarkston and Evan Michael Craig, USAF, stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. Besides her husband Keith, Irene was preceded in death by her two brothers, Richard and Arthur Kalinski. Services will take place on Thursday, September 12 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Dr., Clarkston, MI. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan. Those wishing to sign an online register book are invited to do so at:
Published in Daily Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019