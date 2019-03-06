Home

Roye, Isabell "Belle" H. (Brennan), of Ferndale, formerly of Royal Oak. Belle passed February 28th, 2019. She was 86 years old, born in Barton, MD, in 1932. Beloved wife of the late William A. Roye. Loving mother of William (Debby), Michael (Geniel), Gregory and Christopher (Carol, deceased). Treasured and loving sister to Emmett Brennan, Eloise Brennan and the late Elizabeth Frantz, Theresa Thomas, Joseph Brennan and Kenneth Brennan. Proud grandmother of nine and great grandmother of eight. Belle enjoyed travel, especially in the northern lower part of MI. She was an avid bingo player and bowler and enjoyed her time with the "girls". There will be a committal service at a later date. Memorial contributions are appreciated to .
Published in Daily Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
