James P. (Jim) McGinnity
James P. McGinnity (Jim) age 93 died peacefully in his home in Leesburg Florida on June 2, 2020. Jim was born on January 19, 1927 in Highland Park, MI to James and Bridget (Rooney). He married the love of his life Dolores (LaPointe) and they spent the next 72 years together. They were longtime residents of Royal Oak MI and Sanford MI before retiring to Leesburg FL. They raised six sons, Michael (Patty), Timothy (Sue), James (deceased) & (Margaret), Martin (Amy), Shawn (Cathleen), Matthew (Laurie). They were proud grandparents to 20 and great grandparents to 27. Jim was a 1945 graduate of St Francis de Sales HS in Detroit MI and served the country during World War ll in the US Coast Guard. He went on to a successful 30 year career with the General Electric Company. He enjoyed competition and won many marathons and 10K races in his age group. He also won many pool and bocce ball tournaments as a member of Lake Griffin Harbor for over 30 years. Jim was an active member of the Knights of Columbus at both St. Agnes in Sanford, MI and at St Paul's in Leesburg. A funeral Mass was held on June 6th for the immediate family and a memorial Mass is being planned. Any contributions to St Paul's Catholic Church, 1330 Sunshine Ave. Leesburg, FL 34748 or Cornerstone Hospice Foundation (donate.cshospice.org) or 2445 Lane Park Rd, Tavares, FL 32778.

Published in Daily Tribune from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
