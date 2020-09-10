On July 31, 2020 (Florence) Jean Ayers (Ferguson), age 93, passed away quietly at her daughter’s home in Olney, Maryland. Born May 18, 1927, in Detroit Michigan, she was the only daughter of Florence (Silvis) Ferguson and Judge Frank Bamford Ferguson. She was predeceased by brothers, Frank Bamford Ferguson, Jr and Donald Bruce Ferguson. She will be missed by her daughter Susan Jean (Ayers) Spencer, son Donald Jean Ayers, III, and son-in-law, Lee C. Spencer who helped care for her during daily struggle with Alzheimer’s. Jean was a 62-year resident of Clawson and per her wishes, there will be no services and her remains will be laid to rest in White Chapel Cemetery, Troy Michigan. Please visit her memory wall at http://interfaithfunerals.com/book-of-memories/4290431/Florence-Ayers/service-details.php