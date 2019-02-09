Brown, Joanne (Chaivre), born in Detroit, MI April 1, 1942 to Joe and Bea (Wachter) Chaivre, died February 6, 2019. She was married to her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Bill Brown for 57 Years. She was a Homemaker and Professional Volunteer. She is survived by her husband Bill, her 3 children, Lori Barhonovich of Lutz FL, Don Brown and Linda Brown of Orlando, FL and 8 grandchildren, Courtney, Evan, Will, Dane, Masen, Jake, Shae and Grant; Her sister, Kathy Brown of Lake Orion Mi; And adopted family of George, Paddy, Sean, Kevin and Kerry Pfeil. Joanne was President and Charter Member of the Rosemont Womens Club, Orlando. With her husband Bill, she helped develop the Bishop Moore Catholic High School’s Memorial Field; and in founding of the Orlando Chapter of Legatus. She was involved with her church as FOCCUS leader, Eucharistic Minister, Minister to the Sick and Bible Study Leader. Joanne was a living example of God’s love to everyone in her life and left an amazing legacy for generations to come. She will be dearly missed. Donations in lieu of flowers to Bishop Moore Catholic High School, 3901 Edgewater Dr., Orlando, FL 32804. Attn: Marvin Snyder. A viewing will be held at Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, from 6pm-8pm on Friday, February 15, 2019, with a prayer service at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place at St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL., at 9am on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Gotha, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home. Published in Daily Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary