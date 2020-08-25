John Richard Wallace, age 64, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Royal Oak, Michigan, passed away August 3, 2020. John was born November 9, 1955, to Lillian (nee Walls) and Roy Wallace in Royal Oak. He is preceded in death by his father, Roy. John is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Gmeiner, daughters Laura Knowles Wallace (Becca Taute) and Grace Knowles Wallace, mother Lillian Wallace, sister Carol Wallace and brother Jim (Carol) Wallace, former wife Robin Knowles Wallace, a large and loving family of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and Mary Sue’s family. John loved his family deeply, and was deeply loved in return. Growing up, John enjoyed caddying at Red Run Golf Club, and was an Evans Scholar at Michigan State U., earning a B.A. and later a PhD in Philosophy. John earned an M.Div. from the Candler School of Theology and served as a minister in many United Methodist Church congregations throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ohio before retiring in 2018. His ministry was a reflection of his life as he lived out the vision of the beloved community wherever he was. John served an internship at the King Center while in seminary, spent time in Costa Rica to learn about liberation theology, and traveled to Nicaragua with Pastors for Peace. John brought his spiritual lens to the pressing problems of the day: racial justice, economic equality, reproductive justice, rights and dignity for immigrants and LGBTQ people, world peace. John brought that same passion to sports (he loved the Tigers and Spartans) and was loyal to the state of Michigan. John had a great sense of humor. He didn’t know a stranger, and everyone felt comfortable around John. Memories are shared at:



