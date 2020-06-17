John Stanley Mansfield
John Stanley Mansfield of Troy passed from this world the evening of June 9, 2020. He was 90 years old. John is survived by his brother Edmund Moroz (Margaret) and his son Jody (Tameshia). He is also survived by his granddaughter Elise Mae. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Virginia. He focused his life on family and education. Memorials appreciated to Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit, 3517 Rochester Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48073. Obituary & condolences at

Published in Daily Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
