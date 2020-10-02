1/1
Joyce J. Gooch, age 88, died with her children by her side, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Norwalk, CT. Joyce was born November 10, 1931 to William and Lilles (Richards) Gribble in Royal Oak Township, Michigan. She was a Camp Fire Girl in grade school, a Rainbow Girl in high school and a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority at Eastern Michigan University. Joyce taught first grade in Royal Oak for several years. She met her future husband, Julian, in middle school, and they married upon college graduation. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage together. Joyce’s greatest joys in life were her family and her faith life. She was a life-long Methodist and served as President of the United Methodist Women (UMW) at her local churches. She was also a member of the East Detroit Conference of the United Methodist Church and served as a District Officer of the UMW for 15 years. She is survived by her two children, Jill (Tom) Robey of New Canaan, Connecticut and Jeffrey Gooch of Lansing, Michigan as well as her grandchildren, Jack and Alex Robey. She was predeceased by her husband, Julian, and sister, Shirley Peterson. A graveside committal service will be held on October 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, 621 W. Long Lake Road, Troy, MI.

Published in Daily Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
