Juanita Brown, age 93, passed away on November 5, 2020, joining the love of her life, Anthony F. Brown. Born on November 13, 1926. She enjoyed square dancing, collecting Coke memorabilia, and football. Most of all, she loved her family. Survived by her son, Gary Brown, daughters, Connie Johnson, Susan (Dan) Henry, Ellen (Jim) O’Connor, Barbara Huls, and Cathie (Rob) Usakowski; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren’ and her sister Marjorie A. Bingamon (Munyan). Preceded in death by her husband, Anthony F. Brown; daughter, Pamela J. O’Dell; parents, Orla B. and Elvaretta J. Munyan (Randall); sister, Lauretta F. Smith (Munyan); and brothers, Orla B. Munyan Jr., Donald A. Munyan, and Gerald R. Munyan. Funeral services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store