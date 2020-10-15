Stephan, June Ann. Age 90. October 12, 2020.
June Stephan passed away peacefully at the Village of Heather Hills in Grand Rapids MI, where she lived for the last 4 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Jay (Patty) and Todd (Vicki). Proud grandmother of Brad (Rachel), Maureen (Joe) Wysocki, Jack, Sara (Garrett) Gokey and Jacob. Great grandmother of Abigail Stephan and Florence Wysocki. Dear aunt of several nieces and nephews including Hugh (Susan) Bray, and their sons Matt and Andy. June was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Royal Oak, where she had many good friends and fond memories. She dearly loved her Royal Oak community and we're sure she is glad to be returning home. The family is grateful for the loving care of the Medical Team Hospice and the Village Care staff at Heather Hills over the last months of her life. Visitation Friday 12 pm until the time of the Funeral Service 2 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Interment following the funeral at Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak. Memorials appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Cancer Society
