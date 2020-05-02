Kay M. King passed away April 29, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Bruce. Loving mother of Wayne (Kathy), Donald (Diane) and Walter. Dearest grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 11. Dear sister of the late Dale (Madeline) Kenney, the late Eileen Kenney and the late Goldie DuVernay. Mrs. King was born on November 12, 1930 in Rexburg, Idaho to the late Cecil and Edna Mae Kenney. Mrs. King retired from Michigan Credit Union League. Kay and her late husband, Bruce, were lifelong members of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, she a member of the Women's Guild, a longtime member of the Ferndale Garden Club and Oak Park Seniors Club. Along with her love of dancing, Kay was an avid gardener and photographer, winning many awards for both. She was also a committed advocate to save the planet by recycling. She was known as “the Cardboard Queen” at her winter home at Fiesta Village, Mission, TX. She will be missed by many wonderful friends and family from all around the country. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



