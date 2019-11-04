Daily Tribune Obituaries
|
Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
31145 John R. Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
248-585-7770
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
31145 John R. Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Kenneth Rodgers


1960 - 2019
RODGERS, KENNETH ELLIOT age 59 of Ferndale, passed away November 3, 2019. He was born February 23, 1960, in Detroit. Kenny had a magnetic personality and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He was very good with his hands working as a subcontractor, mechanic, and certified electrician. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Beloved son of Gertha and the late Leon. Dear brother of Leola Rodgers, Lyle Rodgers, Maurice (Candace) Rodgers, and the late Sylvester Rodgers. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday from 3:00-5:30pm at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R. Road, Madison Heights.
Published in Daily Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019
