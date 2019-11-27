Daily Tribune Obituaries
Lillian Anna Marsack, age 88, 65-year resident of Hazel Park, passed away on November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Marsack. Dear mother of Dr. Glen J. (Nancy) Marsack, Mark D. (JoAnn) Marsack, Janet M. (Mark) Pattison, Linda M. (Mike) Flaherty, and the late Kimberly A. Shah (who is survived by her husband Steve Shah). Mrs. Marsack is a grandmother of twelve, and great-grandmother of nine. She is predeceased by her sister, Virginia Sack. She is the very dearest aunt of Steven Sack, Bob Kettel, and the late Evelyn Eckert. Visitation will be held Monday, December 2, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R Road (1 block north of 13 Mile Road, west side of John R), Madison Heights, Michigan. A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. The funeral will be held Tuesday, December 3, 10:30 a.m. Instate, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. St. Mary Magdalen Church in Hazel Park, Michigan. Burial at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. Michigan.
Published in Daily Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
