Lloyd D. Conyers
Lloyd D. Conyers, 96, passed peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw, Michigan. Lloyd was born in Pollard, Arkansas (January 22, 1924). Before retiring he resided in Hazel Park, Michigan. Lloyd has been a resident of Omer, Michigan for the last 32 years. Lloyd was a World War II veteran and member of the American Legion and VFW of Standish, MI. He was an avid gardener and woodworker. Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife Grace (Cole) and is survived by two daughters, Marie Conyers Meyer and Nancy Conyers Chrzanowski (Joseph), eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 5:00 pm at the Lee Ramsay Funeral Home - STANDISH CHAPEL, Standish, Michigan with Rev. Elmer Ash officiating. The family will greet family and friends from 1:00 pm Friday, August 14, till time of service at 5:00pm. A private burial will follow Saturday, August 15 at 1:00 pm at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be sent to the American Legion Honor Guard, P. O. Box 523, Standish, Michigan 48658 or Meals on Wheels, c/o Sunrise Senior Services, 131 Clyde St., P. O. Box 36, Omer, Michigan 48749

Published in Daily Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
