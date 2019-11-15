|
|
Lydia Castillo was born on August 10, 1927 to Elizabeth and Burnam Skidmore in Cranks, Kentucky. She was one of 10 children. She spent most of her life in Clawson, Michigan with her husband Herman Castillo where she had two children: Linda and Curtis. On top of taking care of her home and cooking wonderful meals, Lydia enjoyed sewing, playing cards with “the girls,” and volunteering for the Salvation Army. Lydia lived out her final days in Casper, Wyoming where she passed away on October 25, 2019 at age 92. She is preceded by her husband Herman, son Curtis, and all 9 brothers and sisters. Lydia is survived by her daughter Linda, granddaughters Sam and Jenniey, and great grandsons Miles and Joe.
Published in Daily Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019