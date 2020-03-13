|
|
Marilyn McElroy was born in Yuba City, CA on March 7, 1943. She died in Ft. Worth, TX on March 5, 2020. She was the daughter of Harvey T. and Sibyl (Plunkett) McElroy. She was preceded in death by her parents and one nephew, Nathan Poznick. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Poznick of Weatherford, TX and Neil McElroy of Las Vegas, NV. Other survivors are her two nieces, Amanda (Rene) Rosales of Ft. Worth, TX; Elizabeth (James) Cobb of Weatherford, TX, one nephew, Kevin McElroy of Las Vegas, NV, two great nieces, Izabella and Brenen Rosales and great nephew, Robert Cobb. Marilyn graduated from Dondero High School in Royal Oak, Michigan. She earned her B.A. from Harding University in AR and M.A. from Eastern Michigan University. She taught for a total of 34 years, beginning in Oglala Community High School in Pine Ridge, SD and finishing her career with Warren Woods Public Schools in Warren, Michigan. After retirement she moved to Palm Spring, CA, then later to Weatherford, TX. She was a member of the South Main Church of Christ. A memorial service will be held at the South Main Church of Christ, Weatherford, TX on March 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Her ashes will be taken to Arkansas, where she will be placed by her parents.
Published in Daily Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020