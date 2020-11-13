Age 71, November 11, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Barthel and Angeline Asaro. Dear sister of Maxine (Tony) Gianfermi. Loving aunt of Elena (Keoni) Williams, Anthony (Emily) Gianfermi and Julie (Ryan) Kern. Proud great-aunt of Alexis and Lila Kern, Kalani and Ke'alohi Williams, Gabriella and Evan Gianfermi. In lieu of flowers, donations to Elara Hospice, the ChadTough Foundation or Gleaners Community Food Bank would be appreciated. A Memorial Mass will take place on Wednesday, November 25th 11:00am at St. Kieran Catholic Church 53600 Mound Rd. (S. of 25 Mile). Friends may gather at 10:30am. Arrangements entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township)



