MARILYN S. RANDOLPH, 86, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born in Royal Oak, Michigan in 1934, Marilyn is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Rob (Laurie) Randolph, Ann (David) Becker; eight grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sister, Janet Kaehler; and brother, Earle (Tisa) Spohn. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jean (Gerard) Mahoney. Marilyn's family would like to thank Kingston Memory Care, Heartland Hospice Care, and StoryPoint Senior living for their continuous care for the past two years.



