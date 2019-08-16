|
|
of Bloomfield Hills; August 16, 2019; age 80; Loving wife of Richard C. Foote for 57 years; Dear mother of William “Billy” (Kandice) Foote, Lori (Darryl) Rehahn, Ed Foote and Rich Foote; Dear sister of Jeffrey (Margaret) Davis and the late Tom Davis; Also cherished by fifteen grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Foote worked at the Dunkin Donuts in Keego Harbor and the Dallas Iron Kettle in Sylvan Lake for several years. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends Monday 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in Daily Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019