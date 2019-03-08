Daily Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 588-5120
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Newberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Ann Newberger


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred Ann Newberger Obituary
Newberger, Mildred Ann passed away on March 3, 2019. She was born October 18, 1928 to Joseph and Regina Bacik. Millie was the loving wife of the late Robert Newberger. She will be remembered for her fun-loving and independent spirit. She had a life-long love of animals; she raised and showed miniature schnauzers and spent decades rescuing wild cats near her home in Madison Heights. She was a feisty woman, never afraid to speak her mind. Generous to friends and family; she will be missed. She was preceded in death by her brothers William and Richard and her sister Rita. She is survived by her sons Eric (Nancy) and Troy (Brenda), grandson Ryan (Jacklyn), dear friend Margie, many other loved ones and her Katy cat. Visitation will be held March 23rd at Swanson Funeral Home in Madison Heights, Michigan from 2-5 p.m. with a memorial service at 4 p.m.
Published in Daily Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now