Newberger, Mildred Ann passed away on March 3, 2019. She was born October 18, 1928 to Joseph and Regina Bacik. Millie was the loving wife of the late Robert Newberger. She will be remembered for her fun-loving and independent spirit. She had a life-long love of animals; she raised and showed miniature schnauzers and spent decades rescuing wild cats near her home in Madison Heights. She was a feisty woman, never afraid to speak her mind. Generous to friends and family; she will be missed. She was preceded in death by her brothers William and Richard and her sister Rita. She is survived by her sons Eric (Nancy) and Troy (Brenda), grandson Ryan (Jacklyn), dear friend Margie, many other loved ones and her Katy cat. Visitation will be held March 23rd at Swanson Funeral Home in Madison Heights, Michigan from 2-5 p.m. with a memorial service at 4 p.m. Published in Daily Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019