On February 8, 2020, Norma (VandeBogart) Fobar loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 85 at her residence after a strong fight with breast and bone cancer. Norma is survived by her loving husband and best friend for over 65 years, Leonard Fobar. Surviving children and grandchildren include, daughter Chris-Anne Kelly, granddaughter Emma Kelly, grandson Paul (PJ) Kelly, son James Fobar, grandson Austin Fobar, grandson Evan Fobar and step-granddaughter Olivia Galov. Norma was born on July 1, 1934 in East Weare, New Hampshire. As the middle child of nine children pre-deceased by Raelene (VandeBogart) Turner, Luanne (VandeBogart) Taber, Gary VandeBogart, survived by Ray VandeBogart, Betty (VandeBogart) Bushey, Lanny VandeBogart, Judy (VandeBogart) Demers, and Jan VandeBogart. Norma enjoyed a family centered childhood surrounded by many relatives. On November 6, 1954 Norma and Leonard married and settled in Clawson Michigan raising their family. Norma loved nature and all animals. In memory of Norma please donate in her name to the Michigan Humane Society or Hospice of Michigan
Published in Daily Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020